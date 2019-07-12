Small Business Development Center to open in late July

On Thursday, July 25, the new Small Business Development Center will be opened at the Clovis Community College Herndon Campus and the Clovis Chamber will be in attendance for the event.

Members of the community will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the new development weeks before the start of school at Clovis Community College.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., community leaders will unveil the project, before allowing an open house for attendees to see the Small Business Development Center and what’s in store for the Fall 2019 class.