Sierra Vista Mall officially announced this afternoon of their reopening Friday, May 29.

The mall will have new operating hours, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Not all retailers within the mall will be open. The mall will be enforcing measures to ensure the safety of the public. Masks will be required to enter the mall.

For more information, please contact Sierra Vista Mall at (559) 299-0660 or www.sierravistamall.com.