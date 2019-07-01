Sierra Vista Mall holds fifth annual Maternity Fair

Sierra Vista Mall welcomed hundreds of guests to the fifth Maternity Fair on Saturday, June 29. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., expectant parents and siblings visited vendors, listened to seminars and won prizes during the Center Court event.

“I have three kids and each year I learn something new,” said Promotions Director, Mr. Clean. “I call this Baby 101.”

The seminars were held by Dr. Carmela Sosa and Dr. Irene Murema, pediatricians from Valley Children’s Medical Group. Among the topics discussed were information about newborns and breastfeeding basics. Audience members had the opportunity to ask questions and get medical information in a relaxed setting, meet vendors and make friends.

“It’s always nice to get the chance to talk to someone else who’s going through the same things, planning for a new baby,” said one expectant mom from Fowler.

Parents could meet the nine vendors, get useful information and giveaways plus play Baby Bingo for beautiful gift baskets and baby themed prizes. By just getting a bingo card stamped by each of the vendors, parents qualified for a chance at a raffle drawing that took place hourly.

Sierra Vista put on the fair in conjunction with Q97.1, La Buena 101.9 FM, United Health Care Centers, Central California Parent Magazine, Valley Children’s Medical Group, Saint Agnes Medical Center, Babies First, Clinica Sierra Vista, and Fresno EOC WIC, among others.

For more event information at Sierra Vista Mall, check visit the mall’s website at www.sierravistamall.com or call (559) 299-066.