Sierra National Forest Will Temporarily Allow Residents to Return Home to Collect Belongings

Mountain residents and property owners will soon be able to return to their homes to collect belongings and close cabins.

The High Sierra Ranger District and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will temporarily allow people on the October 3-4 and October 10-11 weekends, to return to their property and collect gear, tents, trailers, boats and other items left behind when evacuated, and close their cabins for the upcoming winter season.

There will be a set time frame where residents will be able to reenter and leave. The Sierra National Forest (SNF) are allowing roadblock access for those days from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. No exceptions for individuals who arrive after 1 p.m. Check-ins will be staged at each roadblock access point.

Access will be allowed by permit to the following locations:

From 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Access – McKinley Grove to Wishon to Courtright Roads.

From 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Access – Dinkey and Rock Creek areas

From 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Access – Huntington Lake and Camp Sierra areas. For residents who need to pick up their boats at Huntington Lake Boat Launch is Saturday, Oct. 3. For Non-residents, Sunday, Oct. 4. There are no trash services, residents must be prepared to pack their trash when leaving their property. The allowance of reentering and collecting property will be strictly enforced, authorities will be patrolling the area to ensure there are no loitering and recreating. Residents are to use the time to only collect their belongings and leaving in the allotted time. Residents and property owners must have a permit to be able to return to their property. Access will be denied for individuals without an official permit. For more information and the permitting process please go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sierra/home/?cid=fseprd815384. Due to the overwhelming emails received, the SNF encourages residents to send in their forms as soon as possible. Forms that are received after 2 p.m. on October 2, may not be processed on time. It is requested that these be filled out the Belongings Retrieval Form as well as the Fresno County_HSRD Restricted Access Form 7700-48.