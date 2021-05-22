Shooting in Old Town Clovis Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured

At approximately 2:05 this morning, Clovis PD Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting at the Palace Bar at 446 Clovis Avenue in Old Town Clovis.



Officers responded immediately to the scene within two minutes. Upon arrival, officers found three shooting victims. One was located outside the bar and two others were located inside the bar.

Clovis Police officers and EMS performed life saving measures, unfortunately, one of the victims inside the bar died at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Once they arrived at the hospital, the second victim was pronounced dead.

The third victim is currently in stable condition.

“We have several detectives on scene conducting an investigation and checking video in the area in attempts to locate the suspects,” said Clovis PD Sgt. Jim Koch.

Detectives are also currently interviewing multiple witnesses.

This story will be updated as more information comes to light.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.