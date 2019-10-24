Serve your Community with Clovis Police Department

The Clovis Police Department (CPD) is currently in the process of filling nine vacancies for police officers and recruits.

The CPD offers starting pay of $71,304 with a top step officer salary of $139,472. They also offer attractive incentives to recruits, including a 7.5% education incentive and paid college and continued education.

Specialty assignments within the CPD include the K9 Unit, SWAT, detectives, gang/narcotics units, Crisis Negotiations Team, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and Bearcat light tactical vehicle drivers, crime scene investigations, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) pilot and more.

To apply, visit www.cityofclovis.com or contact Recruiting Sergeant Keith Sparrow at keiths@cityofclovis.com or (559) 324-2501.