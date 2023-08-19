Saturday Morning Lineup: TRAC Plays First Week of Football 

J.T. Gomez
COURTESY OF CLOVIS ROUNDUP

August 19, 2023 – Five of six Clovis area high schools started their football season 1-0 this past Friday and Thursday for Clovis Unified. 

Clovis High vs. Garces Memorial- (W) 41-27 (Thurs.)

Buchanan @ St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy- (W) 38-18

Clovis East vs. Foothill(NV)– (W) 63-34 

Clovis North vs. San Joaquin Memorial- (W) 62-8

Clovis West @ St. Mary’s- (L) 28-38

This is the official start of the TRAC season. TRAC stands for Tri-River Athletic Conference that involves all Clovis Unified area schools in addition to Central High School. 

Central High School beat Edison High School out of Fresno by a score of 48-13. 

TRAC standings: 

  1. Buchanan; 1-0
  2. Central; 1-0
  3. Clovis; 1-0
  4. Clovis East; 1-0
  5. Clovis North; 1-0
  6. Clovis West; 0-1

Next Week’s Matchups:

Buchanan(1-0) vs. Escalaon(1-0); Friday 8/25; Veteran’s Stadium, 7pm

Central(1-0) @ San Joaquin Memorial(0-1); Friday, 8/25; San Joaquin Memorial High School, 7pm

Clovis(1-0) vs. Sanger(1-0); Friday, 8/25; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm

Clovis East(1-0) @ Arroyo Grande(1-0); Friday, 8/25; Arroyo Grande High School, 7pm 

Clovis North(1-0) @ Redwood(0-1); Friday, 8/25; Redwood High School 

Clovis West(0-1) @ Turlock(0-1); Friday, 8:25; Turlock High School 

