Saturday Morning Lineup: TRAC Plays First Week of Football 

August 19, 2023 – Five of six Clovis area high schools started their football season 1-0 this past Friday and Thursday for Clovis Unified.

Clovis High vs. Garces Memorial- (W) 41-27 (Thurs.)

Buchanan @ St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy- (W) 38-18

Clovis East vs. Foothill(NV)– (W) 63-34

Clovis North vs. San Joaquin Memorial- (W) 62-8

Clovis West @ St. Mary’s- (L) 28-38

This is the official start of the TRAC season. TRAC stands for Tri-River Athletic Conference that involves all Clovis Unified area schools in addition to Central High School.

Central High School beat Edison High School out of Fresno by a score of 48-13.

TRAC standings:

Buchanan; 1-0 Central; 1-0 Clovis; 1-0 Clovis East; 1-0 Clovis North; 1-0 Clovis West; 0-1

Next Week’s Matchups:

Buchanan(1-0) vs. Escalaon(1-0); Friday 8/25; Veteran’s Stadium, 7pm

Central(1-0) @ San Joaquin Memorial(0-1); Friday, 8/25; San Joaquin Memorial High School, 7pm

Clovis(1-0) vs. Sanger(1-0); Friday, 8/25; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm

Clovis East(1-0) @ Arroyo Grande(1-0); Friday, 8/25; Arroyo Grande High School, 7pm

Clovis North(1-0) @ Redwood(0-1); Friday, 8/25; Redwood High School

Clovis West(0-1) @ Turlock(0-1); Friday, 8:25; Turlock High School