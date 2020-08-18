Rotating Power Outages Likely Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

California’s current heat wave is causing Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) to act once more.

Based on current energy supply forecasts, rotating power outages are likely to occur Tuesday in afternoon and evening, the company announced.

PG&E is urging customers to conserve electricity from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in response to the California Independent System Operator’s (ISO) statewide Flex Alert amid extended high temperatures across the state.

Extreme heat is forecasted through at least Thursday, which is expected to drive electricity demand higher, as night time temperatures are also forecasted to be above normal.

Outages are estimated to last about two hours.

Tips offered by PG&E to conserve energy use include raising the temperature on the thermostat, using a ceiling fan, covering windows, avoiding using the oven and limiting the operation of refrigerators.

To stay cool, the company recommends instituting measures such as having an emergency contact list, staying hydrated, staying out of sunlight as much as possible and avoiding drinking alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.