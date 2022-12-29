Resolve to drive safely through the New Year

With the New Year rapidly approaching, plenty of drivers will be on the roads for the upcoming weekend.

To help prevent accidents and furthermore, to enhance safety across the board, Clovis PD recommends a few things to drivers in order to have a safe and successful New Year’s Day weekend.

First off, Lieutenant Jim Koch highly recommends designating a driver or using ride share programs that allow riders to be safely driven throughout the Central Valley.

“We always like to remind people if you’re gonna go out and celebrate, always designate someone to drive. We want people to go out and have a good time, there’s nothing wrong with that, but you just have to have a plan in place. There’s really no reason in this day and age for anyone to be drinking and driving with different ride-share programs that are available…There’s absolutely no reason for people to drive while intoxicated.”

With inclement weather coming and going at different times throughout the week leading up to the New Year’s Holiday, Lieutenant Koch suggests that drivers take their time when driving on possible slippery roads.

“This type of weather is always a challenge for everybody…We remind people to take a little extra time in the day when trying to get somewhere. Don’t be in a hurry, and pay attention to your surroundings. If you see a large amount of water don’t try to go through it if you don’t think you can.”

With the large amount of rain we received on Tuesday, and the forecast calling for more, Clovis PD recommends using “quite a bit of caution” when driving on roads, whether it be city or country roads.

Lieutenant Koch also recommends taking the time to properly check vehicles, including the condition of worn tires and making sure one has proper windshield wiper blades.

With fog also on the horizon, it is recommended that low beams be used when driving through the hazy portions of the Valley.

Clovis PD plans to release a statement on public safety through the New Year later on in the week.

Clovis PD does not release any information relating to check points throughout the weekend, and they maintain that they do not release that sort of information to the public.