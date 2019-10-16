Remember the Fallen, Honor those who Serve

On Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Clovis Cemetery (305 N Villa Ave, Clovis, CA 93612), community members and veterans from around the area will come together to remember the fallen soldiers, honor those who served and to teach the youth about freedom and sacrifice.

At noon, Wreaths Across America will be at Clovis Cemetery to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

The organization is based at the Arlington National Cemetery, but thousands of similar events are held yearly across the country.

But, the Clovis community’s help is needed.

Donations for the wreaths are still taking place before the event in December. To participate or help donate to a worthy cause, visit the website for more information and where you can donate.

Your sponsorship will ensure that a wreath is hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow in Columbia Falls, Maine. It will then be sent to one of the participating locations, where a volunteer will place it on the marker of a fallen hero.

That volunteer will then “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.

Help laying the wreaths is encouraged as well.