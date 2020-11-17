Release of New Youth Sports Guidelines Postponed

The California Interscholastic Federation announced in a statement Monday that state-sanctioned high school sporting events will not be allowed, until new youth sports guidance is provided by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The released statement from the CIF came in response to a press conference held by California governor Gavin Newsom Monday, where he said the release of updated youth sports guidance will be postponed.

It leaves high school football and the remaining fall sports, originally set to begin practice on Dec. 14, in a state of limbo, with a very real possibility that the season may not start on time.

The CIF press release also coincided with Fresno County and 27 other California counties reverting back to the purple tier – the most restrictive tier on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist. 40 counties in total are currently in the purple tier, another obstacle to starting the high school fall sports season on time.

No announcement has yet been made from the CIF Central Section office regarding Monday’s press release. The current guidance remains in effect, per the press release, but now high school coaches, parents and players enter wait-and-see mode for new guidelines to be brought forth by the state – the one thing needed to have any games this season.