Register bikes with Clovis Police Department to cut back crime

Bicycles are often easy targets for criminals and too often community members fail to keep track of the years, makes, models and serial numbers of their bicycles.

But, with the help of the CPD, keeping criminals at bay and away from your bikes has just gotten a little bit easier.

The CPD has developed a program which will assist officers in arresting suspects who are in possession of stolen bicycles, and return them to their rightful owners.

The form will record the bicycle owner’s address, name and phone number, and also the serial number/make and model of the bicycle.

A fully-filled out form will give the CPD the ability to log the information and keep track of it, just in case a bike is stolen. This will allow officers to help out when there is a report, but also when there is a suspicion.

To fill out a form, visit here for more information.