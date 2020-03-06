Clovis Family’s Extreme Makeover Episode Airs Sunday

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition episode documenting the construction of the Reeder family’s new home in Clovis will air Sunday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. PST on HGTV.

More than 2,000 volunteers, including local businesses, De Young Properties, CAL FIRE, the Clovis Police Department and the Clovis Fire Department, helped build the Reeder’s new home in August 2019.

Volunteers completed construction on the house, which is located near Clovis East High School, after 96 hours of non-stop work.

The Reeder’s new house is a green-point rated home, meaning that the home is comfortable, durable and resource efficient. The house is primarily powered by solar panels and its indoor air is filtered by a special filtration system for increased quality.

“Thank you to the City of Clovis, the community and everyone that has supported us and everyone that has been there for us through day one, 16 months ago,” CAL FIRE Captain and home makeover recipient Nick Reeder said in August. “This has been quite the challenge, but I can see the puzzle pieces being put back together. This is one piece that is definitely going to help us.”

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition showcases inspiring stories and “mind-blowing” home renovations for families who give back to their communities. Whole-home overhauls include interior, exterior and landscape renovations. Makeovers are completed in a week while the family is sent away on vacation.