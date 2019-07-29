Radio 102.7 The Wolf Presents Free Country Kick Back Concert Series

Hundreds of country music fans arrived at the Sierra Vista Mall Community Park on Fri., July 26, to relax, socialize and hear good music. Presented by Radio 102.7 The Wolf, King Calaway, Tenille Arts and Haley & Michaels headlined the free concert.

“This is a great way to wind up the week,” said Clovis resident Sharon James. “I stopped by the park on my way home from work to get something to eat and listen to some upbeat tunes. It’s starting to cool down now, so that makes it super nice to be outside.”

The welcoming Michelob Ultra Beer Garden did a lively business; food and beverages were available for purchase from nearby restaurants. There were plenty of places to sit and several people brought their own chairs or blankets. Once the stage was set up, the concert got underway.

Canadian Tenille Arts, who Rolling Stone Magazine named as “One of the 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” went on stage at 7 p.m. Among the many songs she performed was one of her newest hits, “Call You Names.”

Arts has been writing songs since she was 13 years old and her music has numbered over eight million streams.

“I had so much fun performing with these amazing artists,” she shared after the event.

Haley and Michaels, the husband and wife team made up of Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels, performed their new hit, “Hail Mary,” featured in the Netflix film “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” Originally from the Bay Area, the couple wrote the inspirational song about a real life event.

King Calaway band mates Caleb Miller, Chris Deaton, Simon Dumas, Jordan Harvey, Chad Michael Jervis, and Austin Luther formed King Calaway in 2018 in Nashville. The fact they met at all was surprising.

The six musicians came from three different countries and four different states. They all played instruments, sang, and had solo careers before blending their music in the eclectic harmony that makes up their unique sound. Demonstrating their full range, they performed many songs, including “More Than I Do” and “World For Two.”

The evening worked its magic as temperatures dropped and the gentle breeze carried sounds of lively music to an appreciative audience.

This was country music at its finest.

The last Sierra Nights Live will be Thurs., August 15 from 6-9 p.m. The community park will host Jaded Band. For more information about this free event, call (559) 299-0660 or visit www.sierravistamall.com.