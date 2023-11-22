Public Notice – Clovis City Hall offices closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, November 23 – 24, 2023

Contributed by Rebecca Simonian

Clovis City Hall offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23 – 24, 2023, in honor of Thanksgiving Day with the following exceptions:

Normal Police and Fire services

Normal refuse and recycling pickup. Please have your refuse and recycling containers at the curb no later than 6:00 a.m. on your pick-up day.

On Thursday, November 23 – Roundup and Stageline are both not operating this Holiday.

operating this Holiday. On Friday, November 24 – Limited Stageline routes with reduced operating hours, no school routes, and limited Roundup service in Clovis will operate.

For any further information, please contact the Transit Division at 324-2768