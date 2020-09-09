Poll: What Do You Believe is Fueling the Wild Fires?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Nurse Feeds Front Line Workers
Working a twelve-hour shift in the emergency room as a front-line worker is stressful. Working in a pandemic on top of that is grueling. Sometimes...
SCCCD Share Updates on Measure C
The State Center Community College District (SCCCD) held a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 2 to announce recent developments in their Measure C bond....
Creek Fire: Unneeded Donation Items Turned Away
With the current Creek Fire displacing mountain communities throughout Fresno and Madera counties, the best of humanity always comes through with outpouring support and...
City Council Returns from Summer Break
Back from summer break the Clovis City Council held their first meeting in more than a month on Tuesday, Sept. 8. At the start of...