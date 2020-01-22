PG&E Offering Scholarships for Students in Northern and Central California

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering more than 150 scholarships for students living in Northern and Central California.

Applications are being accepted from college-bound high schoolers, current college students, and continuing education students.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 27, 2020.

PG&E’s scholarships are eligible for these 12 groups:

Access Network (individuals with disabilities)

Asian

Black

Latino

Legacy (tenured employees)

National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career employees)

NuEnergy (new employees)

PrideNetwork (LGBT employees)

Samahan (Filipino)

Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career employees)

Veterans

Women’s Network

For more information on the application criteria visit PG&E’s website: https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/in-your-community/education-programs/grants-and-scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/scholarship-opportunities.page