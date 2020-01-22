PG&E Offering Scholarships for Students in Northern and Central California

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering more than 150 scholarships for students living in Northern and Central California. 

Applications are being accepted from college-bound high schoolers, current college students, and continuing education students.  

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 27, 2020. 

PG&E’s scholarships are eligible for these 12 groups: 

  • Access Network (individuals with disabilities)
  • Asian
  • Black
  • Latino
  • Legacy (tenured employees)
  • National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career employees)
  • NuEnergy (new employees)
  • PrideNetwork (LGBT employees)
  • Samahan (Filipino)
  • Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career employees)
  • Veterans
  • Women’s Network

For more information on the application criteria visit PG&E’s website: https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/in-your-community/education-programs/grants-and-scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/scholarship-opportunities.page 

