PG&E Offering Scholarships for Students in Northern and Central California

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering more than 150 scholarships for students living in Northern and Central California.
Applications are being accepted from college-bound high schoolers, current college students, and continuing education students.
Applications must be submitted by Feb. 27, 2020.
PG&E’s scholarships are eligible for these 12 groups:
- Access Network (individuals with disabilities)
- Asian
- Black
- Latino
- Legacy (tenured employees)
- National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career employees)
- NuEnergy (new employees)
- PrideNetwork (LGBT employees)
- Samahan (Filipino)
- Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career employees)
- Veterans
- Women’s Network
For more information on the application criteria visit PG&E’s website: https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/in-your-community/education-programs/grants-and-scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/scholarship-opportunities.page