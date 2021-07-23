Open Auditions for “It’s a Wonderful Life” Stage Play

CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre will be holding auditions for its upcoming rendition of “Merry Christmas, George Bailey!” on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

The play will be a live stage radio play based on the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

CenterStage is looking to cast 16 performers including adults, teens, and three children.

Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at 804 4th St.

According to the CenterStage website, anyone may audition, depending on the age groups required for the selected play. No experience is necessary for a tryout.

Scheduled dates for the play are Nov. 23 and 27, Dec. 2 to 4, and 9 to 11 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium.