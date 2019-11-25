One of Two Musical Instruments Recovered from Theft at Dry Creek Park

Earlier this November, it was reported that popular music instruments from Dry Creek Park were stolen. A xylophone and a marimba.

As of the morning of November 25, the City of Clovis Parks Dept. was notified that the marimba, one of the stolen instruments was spotted by a resident while on the trail.

The Parks Dept. has recovered the instrument and is currently working on a redesign of the installment. The xylophone is still missing. The Clovis Police Dept. is still investigating, currently reviewing any nearby surveillance cameras in the area for evidence.

The outdoor musical instruments were part of the “Music in the Park” project that was donated by the Old Town Kiwanis in June 2018.

If anyone has information regarding the theft, you can contact the Clovis Police Dept. at (559) 324-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. Clovis PD Case 19-67605.