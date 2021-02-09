One Arrested and Another on the Loose After High Speed Chase

At roughly 3:30 a.m. this morning, a driver led Clovis Police on a high-speed chase from north Clovis into the Riverpark area in Fresno.

The chase began when a Clovis PD patrol officer attempted to pull over a Chrysler 300 at Perrin and Minnewawa Avenues in north Clovis. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped away traveling at speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour.

The driver continued towards Copper Avenue then proceeded west towards Fresno.

The chase ended when the driver spun out into a small ravine near Highway 41 and Friant Avenue.

The suspect then ran out of the vehicle, running into a nearby apartment complex on Nees and Blackstone Avenues.

Clovis PD and Fresno PD quickly set a perimeter of the area. The suspect has not yet been found and is still on the loose.

Another suspect was detained at the scene of the accident. A woman, who was left in the passenger seat. She was identified as 24-year-old Destiny Sambrano of Fresno.

Upon a vehicle search, officers discovered narcotics. Sambrano was arrested and charged with two felonies — possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of narcotics.

She was booked into Fresno County Jail.

