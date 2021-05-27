Double Homicide Suspect Identified

Clovis Police Detectives have identified the suspect responsible for the shooting and killing of two people and injuring one at the Palace Bar in Old Town Clovis on May 22.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Eddie Cordero of Fresno.

According to Clovis PD, the suspect entered the Palace Bar at 446 Clovis Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., and began shooting immediately. Three people were shot, two died as the result.

Detectives believe that the two killed were targeted by Cordero over a disagreement that took place in the bar earlier that night.

Cordero is still at large.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.