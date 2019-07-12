North American Pole Vault Championships coming back to Old Town Clovis

Nugesse Ghebrendrias
Garrett Starkey from Arizona State clears a bar at the North American Pole Vault Association Championships, held in Old Town Clovis on July 20 for the 24th straight year, coinciding with the Friday Night Farmers Market. (Photo contributed by Gardenia Centenaro)

On Friday, July 19, Old Town Clovis (4th and Pollasky) will once again be home to some of the elite pole vaulters in the state and beyond as they compete in the 2019 North American Pole Vault Championships. 

During the Friday Night farmers market beginning at 5 p.m., contestants will compete in front of fans and farmers market goers alike. 

Teams from Clovis, Hanford, Reno, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Southern California will take part in the events. Both men and women will compete as well. 

All-Americans coming to Clovis:

  • Audie Wyatt, 18’8 Texas A&M
  • Tray Oates, 18’7 Samford University
  • Garrett Starkey, 18’4 Arizona State
  • August Kiles, 18’0 Princeton University
  • Kristen Brown, 15’5 San Diego State
  • Bonnie Draxler, 14’10 San Diego State
  • Brysun Stately, 14’6 USC

Top Central Valley Athletes:

  • Brooke Tjerrild, Clovis North, Cal Poly SLO
  • Elizabeth Funk, Clovis West H.S.
  • Erika Guzman, Hanford West H.S
  • McKenzie Shephard, Fresno C.C
  • Sam Heinrichs, Fresno Pacific University
  • Caleb Pouliot, Buchanan H.S.
  • Andrew Lerner, Sierra Pacific H.S.
  • Ryan White, Lemoore H.S.
