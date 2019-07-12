North American Pole Vault Championships coming back to Old Town Clovis

On Friday, July 19, Old Town Clovis (4th and Pollasky) will once again be home to some of the elite pole vaulters in the state and beyond as they compete in the 2019 North American Pole Vault Championships.

During the Friday Night farmers market beginning at 5 p.m., contestants will compete in front of fans and farmers market goers alike.

Teams from Clovis, Hanford, Reno, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Southern California will take part in the events. Both men and women will compete as well.

All-Americans coming to Clovis:

Audie Wyatt, 18’8 Texas A&M

Tray Oates, 18’7 Samford University

Garrett Starkey, 18’4 Arizona State

August Kiles, 18’0 Princeton University

Kristen Brown, 15’5 San Diego State

Bonnie Draxler, 14’10 San Diego State

Brysun Stately, 14’6 USC

Top Central Valley Athletes:

Brooke Tjerrild, Clovis North, Cal Poly SLO

Elizabeth Funk, Clovis West H.S.

Erika Guzman, Hanford West H.S

McKenzie Shephard, Fresno C.C

Sam Heinrichs, Fresno Pacific University

Caleb Pouliot, Buchanan H.S.

Andrew Lerner, Sierra Pacific H.S.

Ryan White, Lemoore H.S.