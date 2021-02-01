New Surgery Center Coming to Clovis

By
Jorge Rodriguez
-
The new surgical center will be located at the Magnolia and Herndon Avenue intersection next to United Health Centers. (Courtesy of Google)

On January 28, the City of Clovis Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit to build an ambulatory surgical center on the northwest corner of Magnolia and Herndon Avenues.

The site will be adjacent to an already existing medical office building. It will be a single story 9,400 square feet building on 2.7 acres.

The ambulatory surgical center will be for surgeries that do not require overnight stay at a hospital. It will also have pain management and certain diagnostic procedures. The architectural design will be similar to the existing medical office next to the proposed site.

The commission asked was if there were any plans to have a designated pick up location for people. The applicant responded that there will be a location designated for patient pick up and drop off.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the permit to build an ambulatory surgical center.

Jorge Rodriguez
Jorge Rodriguez
Jorge Rodriguez has a passion for journalism and wants to bring the community information and great stories. After high school Jorge joined the U.S. Army and while in active duty he was deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. While in college he worked for the Fresno City College Rampage and the Fresno State Collegian newspapers. He graduated from Fresno State in 2019 with a degree in print journalism.