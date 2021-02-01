New Surgery Center Coming to Clovis

On January 28, the City of Clovis Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit to build an ambulatory surgical center on the northwest corner of Magnolia and Herndon Avenues.

The site will be adjacent to an already existing medical office building. It will be a single story 9,400 square feet building on 2.7 acres.

The ambulatory surgical center will be for surgeries that do not require overnight stay at a hospital. It will also have pain management and certain diagnostic procedures. The architectural design will be similar to the existing medical office next to the proposed site.

The commission asked was if there were any plans to have a designated pick up location for people. The applicant responded that there will be a location designated for patient pick up and drop off.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the permit to build an ambulatory surgical center.