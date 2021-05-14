New Housing Development Breaks Ground

A new housing development project, Butterfly Gardens, broke ground this morning at the corner of Willow and Holland Avenues.

The development will be the first permanent housing development in the City of Clovis. The project is planned to house up to 75 individuals including people with disabilities who are at-risk of becoming homeless.

The facility will also have a 24-hour staff onsite to provide services to residents. The services range from job training to mental health services.

This project is being developed in an area zoned for high-density housing, as it was determined by the city’s recent state approved Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores along with councilmembers Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua were present for the groundbreaking.

“Butterfly Gardens represents a strong effort by many to provide hope for the most vulnerable in our community. It is exciting to see a developer taking advantage of our recently changed zoning laws and the resulting opportunity. We welcome the future residents of this critical community to Clovis and look forward to wrapping arms around them so they can reach their full potential and enjoy everything Clovis has to offer.” said Mayor Flores.

According to the City of Clovis, there has been an increase of unhoused individuals in the last few years. With this project, it will help provide housing and services to those individuals in a safe environment.

Completion of Butterfly Gardens is expected to be July 2022.