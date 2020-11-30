City of Clovis Names New Director of Planning and Development Services

The City of Clovis welcomes a new Planning and Development Services Director, someone familiar with the ropes of the city.

Newly appointed Renee Mathis will be replacing long-time director Dwight Kroll.

Mathis became the interim director after Kroll retired in July of 2020. She has been with the Planning and Development Services department for over 20 years. Since 2018, she has served as Assistant Director.

“Renee is the perfect person to tackle the many challenges and opportunities facing our growing city,” says Luke Serpa, City Manager.

Mathis will oversee at least 65 employees in the Planning and Development Services department. Other roles include managing land use for future developments and implementing the city’s general plan.

“Her extensive skill set and solid relationship with employees and community leaders make her the right choice to lead the department during this exciting time in our city’s history,” says Serpa.

Mathis’ position as the new director for the Planning and Development Services department will be effective on December 1.