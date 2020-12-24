New COVID-19 Relief Grant to be Available for Small Businesses

Beginning December 30, small business owners may apply for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program.

Small businesses can receive up to $25,000 depending on eligibility.

In order to be eligible for the grant, a business must make less than $2.5 million yearly gross revenue. In addition, they must be able to provide 2018 and 2019 tax returns or Form 990s, a copy of official filing with the California Secretary of State, or local municipality for the business such as Articles of Incorporation, Certificate of Organization, Fictitious Name of Registration or Government-Issued Business License.

Small businesses that opened after June 1, 2019 are ineligible for the program.

There will be a second round of grant approval. If documents are submitted correctly, there is no need for re-applying. The original application will rollover.

The deadline to submit an application is January 8, 2021. The state will begin the approval process beginning January 13.

For more information on how to apply and eligibility, visit www.careliefgrant.com.