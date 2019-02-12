New Clovis Medical School unveils technology-enhanced curriculum

The new College of Osteopathic Medicine at California Health Sciences University (CHSU) has unveiled their innovative approach to medical education for the first, four-year medical school in the Valley.

Local leaders and elected officials visited the campus in Clovis recently to experience the CHSU medical school’s debut of their unique program through interactive demonstrations of the technology enhanced, active-learning curriculum.

“Construction of our state-of-the art College of Osteopathic Medicine facility is well underway at our new campus at Temperance and Alluvial in Clovis,” stated John Graneto, DO, Dean of the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. “Some key features of the building include two large classrooms for active-learning, a teaching kitchen where students learn the importance of proper diet in relation to good health, and a 20,000 square foot Simulation Center.”

The event featured the world’s most advanced pediatric and newborn patient simulators, Pediatric HAL® (LINK) and Super Tory® (LINK) from Gaumard Scientific (LINK), recognized for their innovation in simulation.

Pediatric HAL® is designed with high fidelity functionality to help medical educators teach the specialized skills needed to effectively communicate, diagnose, and treat young patients, using real diagnostic and therapeutic equipment in a variety of clinical areas.

The vital signs, audio/video and learner performance data was captured by SIMULATIONiQ, from Education Management Solutions. SIMULATIONiQ is the industry leading simulation management platform, providing seamless, end-to-end simulation curriculum and learner performance management.

“Students will have the opportunity to learn in a safe environment that combines technology and human simulated-experiences of real-world situations before seeing actual patients in clinical settings”, said Dr. Graneto.

Osteopathic manipulative medicine was also demonstrated. It’s a non-invasive, hands-on treatment designed to promote health and wellness, optimize recovery from musculoskeletal trauma, disease and post-surgical conditions, and help prevent illness.

Attendees also participated in interactive demonstrations of the Butterfly™ hand-held ultrasound that connects to a smart phone, providing in-the-moment patient assessment at the patient’s bedside. Students will have the opportunity to use hand-held ultrasound devices during their medical education program for clinical care of patients.

The University also announced plans to further collaborate with Valley high schools and colleges to develop clear pathways for students to reach their pre-medical goals. These new programs would be in addition to their pathway programs for their Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Dr. Graneto also emphasized the importance of partnerships with hospitals and clinics throughout Central California that offer residencies enabling graduates to remain local and provide patient care to Valley residents.

This event followed the announcement last December that the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine has approval to recruit their first class of 75 students, growing to 150 students per class within two years. Applications for the CHSU medical school will be available beginning May 3, 2019 for the fall 2020 entrance year.

For more information about California Health Sciences University (CHSU), visit www.chsu.edu, call 559-325-3600 or find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.