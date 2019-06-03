New Clovis Brewery Opening in October

Look out, Clovis! A new brewery is set to open this fall. Called Ish Brewing Co., this new watering hole was originally developed by two married couples: Kevin and Kathy Draughon and Rodney and Jody Hayes.

Numerous options will be available at the brewery, according to Kevin. Included will be everything from West Coast IPAs to scotch, and everything in between. Additionally, the owners intend to provide European-style ales, lagers, and pilsners from multiple countries.

The build-out is expected to be completed in three months; two suites were brought together to form the brewery’s space. The owners intend to install a bar and tasting room with at least eight taps. As soon as the build-out is completed, federal and state licensors can give approval.

Furthermore, each owner has something special to contribute to the brewery.

Kevin Draughon, formerly a sheriff sergeant with Fresno County, has been brewing for over 30 years. And, his biochemistry and biology degree from Fresno State will continue to help him with the brewing process. Kathy Draughon’s interior design degree will be evident with the brewery’s aesthetic.

Rodney Hayes has a construction company, and his expertise has helped bring the brewery to life. Jody Hayes boasts a background in restaurant management and will be associating with the brewery’s operations.

The four aim to open Ish Brewing Co. in October, right in time to catch the middle of Oktoberfest season. It will be located at 2700 Clovis Ave., Suite 104.