Nathan Magsig running for re-election as District 5 Supervisor

by Mary Gadberry;

January 8, 2023 -Nathan Magsig has served on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, representing District 5, since 2016. District 5 encompasses Clovis, southeast Fresno, Sanger, and the foothill communities. District 5 is a geographically large district of 2,800 square miles.

Mr. Magsig is very proud of his strong commitment to fiscal prudence, both as a County Supervisor and a 16-year member of the Clovis City Council, and during his terms as Mayor of Clovis while serving on the council. He also believes in maintaining local government control wherever possible.

His visions for District 5 during the upcoming term include the groundbreaking for the new Clovis branch of the Fresno County Library, slated to be built at Landmark Square at 3rd and Veterans Parkway, and a new Area 2 Sheriff’s Substation located near Highway 180 and Armstrong.

The substation will be designed to store equipment and will also house a memorial to fallen law enforcement officers.

He is looking forward to the development of Millerton New Town, a project first proposed nearly forty years ago, which will add nearly 2,000 homes to the district, plus a fire station and other amenities.

Mr. Magsig has concerns about the state government’s budget shortfall, and does not feel the counties should be expected to absorb that shortfall. He is committed to forest thinning and is working with the Forest Service to continue this in a responsible way.

Once again, he stresses the need for fiscal responsibility in government and he is very proud of his record of both balancing and maintaining budgets.

If re-elected, Mr. Magsig plans to work towards creating new water storage, protecting agriculture, enhancing public safety, improving county roads, and generating new jobs through greater economic development.

The primary election for Fresno County is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

Nathan Magsig has a long history of public service, both with the City of Clovis and the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, and feels blessed to have the opportunity to serve the constituents of District 5.