More Than Pizza is More than Amazing

If you live in Clovis, I’m sure you have heard of More Than Pizza. It is a fan favorite for pizza here in Clovis. More Than Pizza stands out not only with their pizza but in their representation of Clovis.

When you walk in, the walls and ceilings are covered with Clovis Unified School pictures. Some of these pictures even date back to the late 90s. They also have funny art and memorabilia of pizza.

While their atmosphere is friendly, what really makes them stand out is their pizza, obviously! More Than Pizza has an eastern feel to it, using thick and fluffy crust. Topped with your choice of red or white sauce, mozzarella cheese, and plenty of toppings to choose from.

They also have some delicious speciality pizzas loaded with toppings. If you’re a ranch lover, than this is your place. They have delicious homemade ranch to dip your pizza in. More than Pizza has a handful of local beers on tap that you can order by the pitcher or glass too.

One thing I love about More Than Pizza is how big the extra large pizza is. They really don’t mess around when they say extra large and because the crust is so thick and delicious I get full off 2 squares!

That’s another thing, More Than Pizza has a unique way of cutting their pizzas. They cut them into squares instead of slices. So, if you aren’t a fan of crust then you will be sure to love their pizza.

More Than Pizza is definitely a great spot to check out in Clovis if you haven’t already.

The locally owned and operated business also serves calzones, cheese sticks, submarines, salads, and wings. They are located on Shaw and Armstrong in the Clovis Country Shopping Center. They are open seven days a week and you can order online through their website.