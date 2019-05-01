More than 45,000 Rodeo Fans got a weekend full of cowboy action

The 105th Clovis Rodeo welcomed more than 460 top ranked riders and contestants from across the country competing for $350,000 in prizes and prestige from April 26-28 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

The event featured a number of competitions, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie down roping, girls barrel racing, bull riding and the ever-popular mutton busting.

After two days of preliminary competitions, rodeo fans at Sunday’s performance got to watch the best talent the weekend had to offer, as the qualifiers from each event competed in the final rounds for the championship spots.

The title of All-Around Cowboy of this year’s rodeo was awarded to Cody Doescher, who had the top times in both the steer wrestling and team roping events. The title earned Doescher both the top prize money and a commemorative rifle from the Clovis Rodeo Association and sponsor Brecco Firearms.

In the bareback riding event, Clayton Biglow of Clements, California, took the top spot with an 86.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s bronc Zombie Margie.

The best average in the steer wrestling went to Dakota Eldridge with a time of 22.7 seconds in his four head.

The Wright family claimed the top three spots in the saddle bronc riding event. Ryder Wright took first with a score of 87.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s horse, Marquee. Rusty Wright followed with a score of 87, while Jesse Wright was close behind with an 86.5-point ride.

Jessie Telford was the barrel racing winner, earning the win with an average of 50.67 on three head.

In the final contest of Sunday’s events, Jordan Spears claimed the first place spot with an 88-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo’s bronc Scared Famous. Trey Kimzey followed Spears with an 87.5-point ride.

Ranking world champion Sage Kimzey tied Josh Frost for third place. Both riders posted scores of 86 on their rides.

Proceeds made possible by the Clovis Rodeo generate around $12 million in economic impact for the community, and more than $250,000 is given back to a variety of local charities and nonprofits each year, according to a Clovis Rodeo news release.

Although the 2019 Clovis Rodeo has come to an end, fans can look forward to one extra day of rodeo in next year’s event, which will be five days rather than the previous rodeo’s four, taking place April 21-25, 2020.