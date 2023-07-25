Miss Winkles is Turning 10

July 25, 2023 – Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is getting ready to celebrate their 10 year anniversary in November, but the celebration has already begun!

To celebrate their first decade, Miss Winkles is waiving their adoption fee! Each of their dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations, and microchipped. When you adopt a pet, Miss Winkles will also give you a custom engraved collar tag!

There are many cats and dogs that need new homes! One of their dogs who is ready for adoption is a sweet 9-year old pit bull mix, named Jenni! Jenni is a sweet, affectionate older girl who is ready to be the only pet in a forever home!

If you’re not looking to add a new pet to your family, please consider donating or volunteering!

Donations are critical for Miss Winkles to continue helping homeless pets, and volunteers are always important.

In addition to adoptions, donations, and volunteering—Miss Winkles also offers microchipping services.

To learn more, visit the Adoption center, go to their website misswinkles.com or give them a call at (559) 324-2465