Mineral Fire Rages in West Fresno County Bringing Smoke to Valley

Within the last 24 hours, the Mineral Fire near Coalinga in west Fresno County has burned over 11,000 acres and continues to burn with no sign of containment.

The amount of smoke from this fire is hovering over the central and southern part of the central valley. According to the San Joaquin Valley Air District, they expect the smoke to fall to the valley floor by this afternoon and into the evening.

As part of a Fresno County Task Force, the Clovis Fire Department’s Brush 40 engine is currently assisting in the Mineral Fire.

Fire officials on the front lines reports of hostile fire behavior and containment is not expected till the end of next week.

Health officials are warning valley residents to remain indoors to avoid exposure to PM emissions. Residents with underlying health conditions and respiratory illnesses are highly recommended to stay inside and avoid outside activity.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000).