Micheal Bublé Coming to Save Mart Center

Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour. Tickets on sale November 18th at 10am. https://t.co/1XS2PhdDfl pic.twitter.com/jtcRaMWbuw — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) November 7, 2019

Grammy award winner Michael Bublé will be making a stop at the Save Mart Center on May 3 for his upcoming 2020 North American Tour “An Evening With Michael Bublé”.

Tickets will be on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $68 to $145.50.

The Canadian-Italian singer and songwriter became an international icon with his 2005 album “It’s Time” topping charts worldwide at number one including Canadian Albums Chart, Australian ARIA Albums Chart, and the U.S. Billboard 200 to name a few. To date, Bublé has sold over 75 million albums and has won four Grammy Awards.

For more information or tickets, please go to www.savemartcenter.com.