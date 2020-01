Be on the lookout! 2020 will be started with a Quadrantid meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3-4. It will be the first meteor shower of the year – with predictions of more to come.

The shower will happen after midnight and peak time is predicted to happen around 3 a.m. Under ideal conditions this one can reach over 100 per hour. In urban areas you may only see half of that.

The good news is that the moon will be first quarter, so the moon light won’t interfere with the peak of the shower.