Meet Jess: Australian Queensland mix

This week’s Clovis Roundup Pick of the Litter is Jess, a 7 year old Australian Queensland mix.

Jess is the sweetest girl with a very bubbly personality, and she’s great with people and other dogs.

She is also a highly intelligent, curious girl and has become quite the escape artist, so a covered kennel in the yard is required for this one. But trust us, she’s worth it with her adorable, sweet energy!

Dogs of this breed are known to be incredibly smart in addition to having big personalities and a loyal, loving nature. Know anyone who could be a match?

Please share so the right person can visit Jess and fall in love with this gorgeous girl!

For more information please visit: Miss Winkles website http://www.misswinkles.com/ and Miss Winkles Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MissWinkles/