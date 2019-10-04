Maya Cinemas: Trunk or Treat Street at Campus Pointe

Campus Pointe and specifically Maya Cinemas are known for entertainment and on Thursday, Oct. 31, more fun is on the way.

In conjunction with many businesses from around the area, Maya Cinemas will be hosting the first annual Trunk or Treat Street event. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., families and interested attendees are encouraged to make it out to Campus Pointe.

There will be various games, music, dancing and most importantly, candy.

“When we do these types of events, we make sure they are family friendly. Kids will be able to come out and trick-or-treat and we are working with partners to come and have an activities booth for kids, so along with the trick-or-treating, there will be some educational benefits as well,” Michael Hendon, Promotions and Special Projects Manager for Maya Cinemas said.

Maya Cinemas will also try and bring out health specialists, similar to their backpack-giveaway event that was held recently. Hendon has been working with Walgreens and there is a possibility that there will be flu shots available at the event on Halloween.

And, this isn’t the first time Maya Cinemas and Campus Pointe have come together for a community event. They have done backpack giveaways, red-carpet movie screenings and various other community-based events.

Campus Pointe will be closed to traffic in order to provide a safe alternative for families to trick- or-treat and allow community partners to set up booths to provide entertainment, educational, health and other family-related activities.

Community Outreach

That leads to one of the goals for Maya Cinemas, becoming a mainstay within the Clovis community.

“Maya is very focused on giving back to the community that we do business in,” Hendon said.

One of those avenues, has been through the Maya Education Fund.

The owner of Maya Cinemas, Moctesuma Esparza, started the fund years ago because he had a passion for giving back to his community. As an immigrant, Esparza knew first hand the struggles that some will encounter in their young lives, so he decided to create a scholarship fund for high school students in the area.

“He wants to make it easy for high school kids. Every year we have a scholarship ceremony here and this past June, we awarded over $40,000 right here at Maya Cinemas.”

Those students are chosen through help from the Fresno Education Board because they are able to help identify the students in the most need for the scholarships.

In the future, Maya Cinemas will continue to work with community groups in order to give back.