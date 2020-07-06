Major Roadway Improvement Project will be Underway in North Clovis

Starting Monday, July 13, a roadway improvement project will begin on Shepherd Ave. between Sunnyside and Clovis Avenues.

The project when completed will have two lanes of vehicle traffic in both directions, a bike lane, sidewalks on the north side of Shepherd, and additional street lamps for better lighting.

This project will be part of the new Lennar Homes development in the area.

During construction, traffic flow will be affected on both directions on Shepherd Ave. A detour route will be through Nees Ave. from Fowler and Minnewawa Avenues.

The completion of the project is expected by October 2020.

For more information on this project and other ongoing projects, please visit ClovisProjects.com.