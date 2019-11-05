Magnolia Crossing Raises the Bar for Assisted Senior Living

“More Than A Place To Live, A Place To Belong”

Opened in February 2018, Magnolia Crossing set itself apart by providing outstanding care and housing for seniors of all income groups, including seniors in the Medi-Cal Assisted Living Program and the Assisted Living Waiver Program.

The philosophy of Magnolia Crossing makes the resident the center of care and serves seniors of all income levels equally. Residents and most staff are not aware of residents’ income.

“Everyone is treated equally,” said Cori Randolph, Sales Director.

On October 25, representatives of Senator Feinstein’s office were given a tour of the new facility.

As the first New Market Tax Credit project of its kind in the state, Magnolia Crossing includes three 10,000 square feet custom home- like designs with an open floor plan. Each building houses 16 private units. Adding to the homey ambiance, all units surround a common use area, like the kitchen or family room equipped with a gas fireplace. No long commercial hallways here.

Rooms include a private bathroom, privately controlled air conditioning and heating, large windows with blinds, closets, wood grain laminate flooring, and emergency pull cords in the bathroom and living areas. Residents are encouraged to bring their favorite furniture and décor to personalize their room.

Meals are served family-style. As with home, the kitchen is a popular gathering spot, often with the captivating smell of cooking.

Beautifully landscaped, Magnolia Crossing fits in naturally with the neighborhood. There are walking paths, covered patios, a cozy courtyard with comfortable sitting areas, and large raised bed gardening planters. Special activities and wellness programs keep residents busy.

A universal caregiver provides health care. Transportation is available for off-campus medical services.

What began as parental care decisions for Michael and Marisa Sigala, led to forming a startup nonprofit, Innovative Development and Living Solutions of California (IDLS). After researching senior care, they wanted to create a better model of assisted living that was accessible to all income levels of seniors in a high quality, comfortable, and home-like environment.

Their first project was Magnolia Crossing, built on land donated by the City of Clovis. Fourteen of the 48 units are designated for low-income seniors, who can use Medi-Cal Assisted Living Waivers. Ten units are for moderate-income seniors at a discounted rate. The remaining 24 units are reserved for private-pay residents.

Emphasis on tailored care and aging with grace and dignity are paramount at Magnolia Crossing. A resident assessment determines the care plan that will enable the resident to function at their highest level. Seniors who have difficulty completing two or more activities with daily living skills, qualify for assisted living.

The facility also offers dementia care, including a twelve-hour overnight option that gives a family a night of knowing their loved one is well cared for, or respite care for one week.

Magnolia Crossing recently received the Outstanding Planning Award from the American Association.

Volunteers who enjoy working with seniors are always needed. For more information, contact Mandy Rancour at (559) 765-4916 or visit www.magnoliacrossing.org.

Magnolia Crossing is located at 32 West Sierra Ave., Clovis, CA 93612 Phone: (559) 765-4916