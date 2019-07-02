Local credit union rated as one of best in the state by Forbes

Forbes recently named Noble Credit Union as one of California’s top credit unions. Noble Credit Union was placed at No. 2 on the Forbes 2019 “America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State” list. According to Forbes’ report, the business magazine partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to produce the Best Credit Unions list. Forbes reached out to more than 25,000 customers and were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.

According to Forbes’ report, financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, along with five subdimensions –– trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. National financial institutions with branches in at least 15 states were excluded from final rankings. And, 13 nationwide banks were omitted in the research –– this included Bank of America, Chase Bank, PNC Financial, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo. Overall scores from the surveys ranged from 57.2 to 96.2.

A Noble Credit Union representative made the announcement on the Union’s Facebook page. They stated, “We are so humbled and honored by this award. While we are not the largest credit union in California, being ranked as [No. 2] tells us that our members’ voices are among the loudest. We appreciate the support and recognition from our members and will continue to strive to earn it.”

Formed in 1941, Susan Ryan serves as Noble Credit Union’s CEO, and according to The Business Journal, Noble Credit Union is home to 195 employees.