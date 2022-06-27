Local Babe Ruth Team Utilizes ‘GoFundMe’ to Pay for Trip

The Clovis Babe Ruth 10 and under team recently qualified to participate in the Cal Ripken World Series this August. The tournament held in Vincennes, Indiana, will take place from August 4-13, and will host some of the best 10 and under teams from around the country.

According to the Cal Ripken subsection of the Babe Ruth website, the 10 and under team is considered the “Minor” division out of 7 different age groups and distances played. The website lists this division as the first opportunity for teams to “understand game strategy and teamwork” in addition to being the first time a team can experience postseason play, in this case leading to the 10-Year Old World Series.

According to the teams “GoFundMe” page, they are looking to raise around $15,000 also relaying that each family involved with the team is looking to spend around $5000 individually. The page also states that the 10 year old participants have worked as hard as they have off the field as they have on it, attempting to fundraise for their upcoming trip.

You too can donate to this team at their GoFundMe page.