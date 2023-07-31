List of Cooling Centers/Swimming Pools for the Public

July 31, 2023 – High temperatures continue this week, with a low of 92° coming Thursday, August 3rd. However, Sunday, the 6th, temperatures return to over 100°.

To stay cool for those who do not have a place to go, in Clovis, the Sierra Vista Mall remains a safe place for an air-conditioned location during the day. The mall opens at 6 AM and closes at 9 PM.

The Clovis Regional Library is another air-conditioned library where any member of the public can go to cool off. The library is open until 8 PM.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is a location for the seniors of Clovis.

Fresno also has several locations listed for free air-conditioned rooms. These locations include:

-Ted C. WIlls Community Center: 770 N. San Pablo

-Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center: 760 Mayor

-Mosqueda Community Center: 4670 E. Butler

-Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo

Community pools in the Fresno area include:

-Frank H. Ball Pool: 760 Mayor St.

-Mary Ella Brown Pool: 1350 E. Annadale

-Mosqueda Pool: 4670 E. Butler

-Einstein Park: 3566 E. Dakota Ave.

-Fink White Park: 535 S. Trinity

-Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo

-Quigley Neighborhood Park: 808 W. Dakota

-Roman Neighborhood Park: 745 N. First