List of Cooling Centers/Swimming Pools for the Public

July 31, 2023 – High temperatures continue this week, with a low of 92° coming Thursday, August 3rd. However, Sunday, the 6th, temperatures return to over 100°.
To stay cool for those who do not have a place to go, in Clovis, the Sierra Vista Mall remains a safe place for an air-conditioned location during the day. The mall opens at 6 AM and closes at 9 PM.
The Clovis Regional Library is another air-conditioned library where any member of the public can go to cool off. The library is open until 8 PM.
The Clovis Senior Activity Center is a location for the seniors of Clovis.
Fresno also has several locations listed for free air-conditioned rooms. These locations include:
-Ted C. WIlls Community Center: 770 N. San Pablo
-Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center: 760 Mayor
-Mosqueda Community Center: 4670 E. Butler
-Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo
Community pools in the Fresno area include:
-Frank H. Ball Pool: 760 Mayor St.
-Mary Ella Brown Pool: 1350 E. Annadale
-Mosqueda Pool: 4670 E. Butler
-Einstein Park: 3566 E. Dakota Ave.
-Fink White Park: 535 S. Trinity
-Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo
-Quigley Neighborhood Park: 808 W. Dakota
-Roman Neighborhood Park: 745 N. First