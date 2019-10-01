Let’s Talk Clovis: 1962 Cavalcade Quotations of Clovis High Faculty

The 1962 “Spirited Cavalcade Staff” (Terry Riordan, Editor-in-Chief) requested the Clovis High School faculty (1,400 students, 60 teachers) to share their favorite classroom saying. This innovative approach provides an interesting insight into their classes.

William Auckerman, Special Education: “Pick it up! Every litter bit hurts.”

Norman Avedian, Frosh Shop, Beginning Auto: “Let’s get to work.”

Leona Billings, English 11 & 1V: “Yeahh.”

Charles Blodgett, Arch and Mech Draw, Frosh Shop: “Okay, let’s draw.”

John Browning, Social Science I & II: “Hotdog!”

Eleanor Brumbaugh, English I & ii: “You’ll never learn to read unless you read.”

Fred Caire, English I & Journalism: “But THAT is an exception to the rule.”

Betty Caughell, English I & II, Counselor, Freshman Girls: “Get with it.”

Nadan Chiladoux, Art I & II, Create Art: “….and all that jazz.”

Catherine Coleman, Counselor Senior Girls: “Have you thought about college?”

Allen Curts, Spanish, I, II & III: “? Estalista?”

Irma Darden, English I & III, Counselor Sophomore Girls: “My dear boy…”

Dale Doig, English III, Physical Ed.: “Everyone can learn about grammar?”

Norwood Eben, Shorthand I, Office Practice, Business English: “Well, what shall we do today?”

Robert Hughes, Social Science I: “Cut it, knucklehead!”.

Everard Jones, Driver Training, Study Hall: “The brake, idiot, not the gas.”

LeeRoy Jenks, Mill & Cabinet, Mach. Wood, Frosh Shop: “What I have to say to these guys you couldn’t print.”

Paul Mennucci, Study Hall, Frosh Shop, General Metal, Gen. Metal 1 & 2: “What do you mean it melted!”

George Middleton, Attendance, Counseling, Audio Visual, Ag. Shop II & III; “I will see you after class.”

Charles Mitchell, Social Sciences II: “Either you do or you don’t.”

Sidney Oliver, Physiology, Col. Biology: “The test will be short and easy.”

John Quill, Social Science II, Counseling: “Light your own candle, don’t curse the darkness.”

Elsie Raymond, Typing I: “Quit tinkering with the machines.”

Marie Peart, French I, II & III: “Come back when I’s not busy.”

Henry Roldan, Cadets, P.E.: “T.G.I.F.”

Lowell Sanders, Driver’s Training: “Keep your hands on the wheel.”

John Springer, English I & II: “A questioning student is more important than an answering teacher.”

Charles Stark, P’E.: “No, we don’t have a coed P.E. program at this school.”

James Swanson, U.S. History, Economics & Geography: “Now listen people…”

Jean Stovall, Counseling, Beginning Algebra, Geometry: “Figures are lovely to behold.”

Donald Utter, Social Sciences I, P.E.: “Use your head.”

Roxie Varadian, Advanced Algebra, Beginning Algebra, Intermediate Algebra, Counseling: “This is math, not history, not English, but MATH.”

James Walker, Advanced Auto, Voc. Auto, Beginning Auto, Frosh Shop: “What joker put the differential up front?”

Waldo Warkentin Speech I, English II, Debate, Forensics: “This is not a study hall.”

Margaret Williams, English III, Drama II, Drama I: “Once more with feeling.”

The 1962 Clovis High faculty are a part of our rich heritage.