Legally Blonde the Musical dates set

Thanks to CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre, the magic of the stage is right on our doorstep. This summer’s production is the fun and award-winning musical, Legally Blonde, based on the popular movie of the same name.

As in the movie, the musical follows Elle Woods as she pursues her dreams in spite of scandal and stereotypes that confront her. High energy and riveting song and dance numbers entertain from start to finish. It’s no surprise this lively show won, among other awards, in the Best New Musical category for both the Olivier and Theatregoers’ Choice Awards.

“Directing this show has been one of the highlights of my theatrical career, and the cast is a dream to work with,” says Director, Scott Hancock. “Professional, talented, and dedicated, this group of actors is poised to provide live entertainment like the Central Valley has never seen before.

“Add to that the superior live orchestra, brilliant set design and music to keep your toes tapping, we are geared up to provide a theatrical experience for our audiences that will leave them wanting even more.”

The cast is equally excited about their Blonde experience.

According to Fatima Avila, “My favorite thing about playing Pilar is the friendships I have made along the way. I think when you have a good relationship with your fellow actors it makes all the difference.”

“I enjoy playing the role of Brooke Wyndham because she is so full of energy!” says Kelsey Coyne. “She is bold and tough yet kind and goofy. She has definitely inspired me to keep up my fitness! My favorite part about rehearsals is how everyone is always so encouraging! It’s easy to perform confidently when you’re surrounded by such a friendly cast.”

Lexie Castellanos, who plays Serena and understudy for Vivienne, says, “I have truly enjoyed getting to have the opportunity to grow as an actress and explore my different abilities alongside such talented, wonderful people.”

Ava Tafalla added, “Margot has been such a fun role to play because we have a lot of similarities. We both love fashion and are super enthusiastic.”

The cast also includes a canine member.

“Fresno State mascot Victor E. Bulldog is making his musical theatre debut in Legally Blonde as “Rufus” and we have had an absolute blast working with him and his trainers,” says Hancock. “He’s a true pro as long as he gets his treats.”

Legally Blonde the Musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin. The book is by Heather Hach with storyline based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown.

The musical makes its Central Valley appearance at the Mercedes Edwards Theatre this week. Performances run from July 25 to Aug. 3.

The versatile theatre includes a 5-story fly loft, (the space above the stage where scenery and lighting can be positioned) and a hydraulic orchestra pit. The space has 750 comfortable audience seats, of which 250 are located in the balcony. To the delight of local theatergoers, CenterStage has presented several quality Broadway-style musicals here over the years.

Full price adult tickets are $25, Seniors $20, Group sales (20 or more) $18. You can save 10-15% by becoming a season subscriber.

Student rush tickets are on sale for every full-price show (not discount preview day) when you show your student ID to the ticket office 30 minutes before curtain. Student rush price $15.

Legally Blonde Performances:

Thursday, July 25, 2019 – 7:30 pm (Discount Preview/Press Night)

Friday, July 26, 2019 – 7:30 pm (Opening Night!)

Saturday, July 27, 2019 – 2:00 pm (matinee)

Saturday, July 27, 2019 – 7:30 pm (evening)

Thursday, August 1, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Friday, August 2, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 3, 2019 – 2:00 pm (matinee)

Saturday, August 3, 2019 – 7:30 pm (evening)

Cast

Sarah Rosenthal – Elle Woods

Dakota Wallace Simpson – Emmet, Profzheimer

William MacDonald-Warner

Darren Tharp – Callahan

Kay Wilkins – Paulette

Madelyn Broach – Vivienne

Kelsey Coyne – Brooke Wyndham

Camden Johnson – Enid

Fatima Avila – Pilar, Greek Chorus

Ava Tafalla – Margot, Greek Chorus

Lexie Castellanos – Serena, Greek Chorus

For questions or to purchase tickets: tickets@centerstageclovis.com

General Info: info@centerstageclovis.com

Phone: (559) 323-8744