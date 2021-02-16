Late Night Altercation Leads to Stabbing

By
Tori Lavon
-
20-year-old Fermin Munoz. (Clovis PD)

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on February 15, an altercation at an apartment complex resulted in the stabbing of three people.

The stabbing incident took place near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. Witnesses said the suspect got into a vehicle and fled before police arrived.

All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation, it was also discovered that the suspect was known by the victims. He was identified as 20-year-old Fermin Munoz.

Later in the afternoon, Munoz turned himself in to the Clovis Police Department.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and for violating his probation.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern at One Putt Broadcasting. On occasion, Tori has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.