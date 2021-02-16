Late Night Altercation Leads to Stabbing

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on February 15, an altercation at an apartment complex resulted in the stabbing of three people.

The stabbing incident took place near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. Witnesses said the suspect got into a vehicle and fled before police arrived.

All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation, it was also discovered that the suspect was known by the victims. He was identified as 20-year-old Fermin Munoz.

Later in the afternoon, Munoz turned himself in to the Clovis Police Department.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and for violating his probation.