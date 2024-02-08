Kick Off Super Bowl LVIII with a Go Safely Game Plan

February 8, 2024 – As the excitement builds for Super Bowl LVIII, the Clovis Police Department reminds football fans to intercept impaired driving if they’re heading out to a Super Bowl party and plan on drinking.

Make sure you stick to the “Go Safely” game plan and choose a sober way to go.

On Super Bowl LVIII Sunday (Feb. 11), the Clovis Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Let’s make sure Super Bowl Sunday is remembered for great plays on the field, not for unnecessary risks on the road,” Corporal Bradford, Traffic Supervisor said. “Before you grab a drink, plan ahead for a sober designated driver. Choosing a safer way to go is a win-win for everyone.”

Clovis Police reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs may also impair your ability to drive safely. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect you.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.