Karson Simas signs for the Boston Red Sox

After being drafted in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox, former Clovis West shortstop Karson Simas has officially signed the dotted line and his now a professional baseball player.

Simas follows in the footsteps of numerous Clovis products who have become professional players, including former Clovis Cougar Darrien Miller who signed for the Milwaukee Brewers this year. Miller was drafted in the 9th round.

For Simas, the hard work is just beginning.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity that I am given,” Simas said. “It’s only the beginning and the hard work that got me here is going to have to get me up the ladder as well, so the grind doesn’t stop here.”