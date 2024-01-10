Jennifer Cruz running for Fresno County Board of Supervisors

by Mary Gadberry

January 8, 2023 – Jennifer Cruz, currently the LGBTQ+ Resource Manager for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC), is running against Nathan Magsig for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat.

Cruz is passionate about effective communication and getting people to work together for the betterment of the community. Cruz wants to be a voice for the people; working towards affordable housing for Fresno County residents, and ensuring safe affirming health care for physical, and mental, health issues.

Cruz’s early employment background of customer service, her twenty plus years of management experience in both for profit and non-profit organizations, and the strong work ethic demonstrated by her father, a union shop steward, has brought her to a deep desire to improve Fresno County for all residents, including those from marginalized communities.

Cruz plans to prioritize an accessible government and to seek community input, working on issues that matter most to Fresno County residents. She is currently attending Concord Law School at Purdue University Global, has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, along with a Master’s degree in Human Services.

Emphasizing the necessity of listening to the constituents, Cruz referenced the Yokuts Valley name change, and that while the federal government voted to eliminate the slur towards Indigenous women, Fresno County’s current Board of Supervisors are refusing to acknowledge the renaming, saying the town’s name was never changed on a local level.

Now, the Board of Supervisors is suing the State of California, challenging a law by Governor Gavin Newsom that goes into effect in 2025, banning the use of “squaw” in names of places in California. Cruz wonders if there isn’t a better and more effective way to spend taxpayer dollars.

The Fresno County primary election is scheduled for March 5, 2024, and Cruz believes that we need to empower communities to get out and vote, as voting is the best way to create change.

Jennifer Cruz would like every eligible voter to make sure they are registered and that they vote on Election Day.