JD Salles introduced as Clovis High head baseball coach

JD Salles has officially been introduced as the head baseball coach for Clovis High following a successful stint at San Joaquin Memorial High School.

While coaching at San Joaquin Memorial, the Panthers won three CMAC Championships and two Division 2 section Championships. He was inducted into the Clovis West Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Salles attended Clovis West where he played shortstop and pitcher.

He was a three-year letter winner at Clovis West.

As a junior he went 13-0 with a 0.80 ERA was named co-team MVP, Valley Player of the Year, all-state, and all-city in 2008.

In his senior year, he went 8-3 with a 2.25 ERA, was named All-Valley and team MVP in 2009, batted .420 with four home runs as a junior and .325 with three home runs during senior year.

Upon graduating in 2009, he went on to play baseball for Fresno State.