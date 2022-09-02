Illegal Firearms & Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills Seized Following Search Warrants

More Fentanyl and illegal firearms are off the streets following multiple search warrants and arrests after a weeklong investigation.

You may recall last week when officers arrested 2 adult males after a call of suspicious activity came into our communications center.

At that time, officers confiscated almost 200 Fentanyl pills, and an illegal firearm.

That incident led our narcotic detectives to serve 3 search warrants in Selma, Kerman, and Fresno yesterday, August 31, 2022, which also happened to be International Overdose Awareness Day.

During the search warrants, our detectives located 2 assault rifles which are illegal in California, more than 850 additional Fentanyl pills, ammunition, and cash.

During the search warrants, detectives arrested 28-year-old Marisol Saucedo of Selma for multiple felonies related to the narcotics and illegal firearms.

Her brother, 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo, was one of the males arrested last week, and additional charges have been filed against him as well.

Rigoberto is also a suspected member of a local criminal street gang. Marisol was booked into Fresno County Jail, and Rigoberto has remained in custody since his arrest on August 23. Thankfully, there were no incidents during either arrest.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, “overdose is the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 in America today.

More than 100,000 people died of an overdose in the United States in the 12-month period ending in March 2022.

In addition to that alarming number, drug overdoses increased about 30% in the United States from 2019 to 2020.”

If you or someone you know is addicted to opioids, help is available.

If you have an emergency, dial 911. Locally, the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health is available using their crisis line at (800) 654-3937.